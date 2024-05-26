Part of a parking garage at Dutch hospital has collapsed. It is unclear if anybody is trapped

By The Associated Press

Posted May 26, 2024 5:19 pm.

Last Updated May 26, 2024 5:56 pm.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Part of a parking garage at a hospital in the central Dutch city of Nieuwegein collapsed Sunday night, emergency services said. It was not immediately clear if any people were trapped under the rubble.

The regional security service said in a message on the social media platform X that the ramps used by cars to drive between floors in the six-story building at the Sint Antonius hospital all fell.

“All the ramps have collapsed, not the parking places,” Kelly van Ruler, a spokeswoman for the Utrecht Security Region, told Dutch radio station NPO 1.

Van Ruler said authorities could not rule out casualties, but added that they did not immediately know of any. She said firefighters and other emergency services were inspecting the building to establish if it was safe to enter.

The collapse happened after regular visiting hours at the hospital. which is near the central Dutch city of Utrecht.

Further details were not immediately available.

