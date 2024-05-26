Putin arrives in Uzbekistan on the 3rd foreign trip of his new term

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the Independence of Uzbekistan in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Andrey Gordeev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 26, 2024 2:14 pm.

Last Updated May 26, 2024 2:26 pm.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Sunday in the capital of Uzbekistan where he is to hold talks with President Shavkay Mirziyoyev that are expected to focus on deepening the countries’ relations.

Putin laid a wreath at a momument to Uzbekistan’s independence in Tashkent and held what the Kremlin said were informal talks with Mirziyoyev. The formal meeting of the presidents is to take place Monday.

The visit is Putin’s third foreign trip since being inaugurated for a fifth term in May. He first went to China, where he expressed appreciation for China’s proposals for talks to end the Ukraine conflict, and later to Belarus where Russia has deployed tactical nuclear weapons.

Ahead of the Uzbekistan trip, Putin and Mirziyoyev discussed an array of bilateral cooperation issues, including trade and economic relations, the Kremlin said.

