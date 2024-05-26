Strong earthquake hits Tonga but no reports of tsunami risk or damage

Posted May 26, 2024 6:43 pm.

Last Updated May 26, 2024 6:56 pm.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A strong earthquake struck the South Pacific Island nation of Tonga on Monday, but there were no tsunami warnings or immediate reports of damage.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 when it hit at 9:47 a.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Its epicenter was 198 kilometers (123 miles) north of the capital, Nuku’alofa, at a depth of 112 kilometers (70 miles).

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of the quake causing a tsunami.

Tonga sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world’s earthquake and volcanic activity occurs.

Top Stories

Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough

Around 100 cyclists took part in a bike ride Sunday from East Lynn Park along Danforth Avenue to Victoria Park to raise awareness for what they say is a significant safety contrast between Toronto streets...

1h ago

Police investigate after body recovered from Lake Ontario near island airport
Police investigate after body recovered from Lake Ontario near island airport

Toronto police are investigating after a body was recovered from the waters of Lake Ontario on Sunday afternoon. Police say they received a call just before 1 p.m. about a body in the water near the...

20m ago

Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3
Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3

Police in Halton region have issued a public safety alert after three suspected opioid poisoning deaths in the past 48 hours in Halton Hills. Investigators say since May 24 they have responded to two...

2h ago

Pro-Palestinian protesters present counter offer to U of T administration on Sunday
Pro-Palestinian protesters present counter offer to U of T administration on Sunday

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks presented a counter-offer to school administrators on Sunday, hours before a deadline university officials...

1h ago

