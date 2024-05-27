3 children hospitalized in Puerto Rico after lightning strikes beach

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Lightning struck a beach in the northern coastal town of Isabela during inclement weather Monday, injuring three children, one seriously, Puerto Rican police said.

The children, whose ages ranged from 7 to 12, were taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Aguadilla, a police statement said. The oldest youngster was listed in serious condition, it said.

No further details were released.

The Associated Press