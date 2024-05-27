81-year-old arrested after police say he terrorized a California neighborhood with a slingshot

By The Associated Press

Posted May 27, 2024 3:37 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 3:43 pm.

ASUZA, Calif. (AP) — An 81-year-old man who investigators say terrorized a Southern California neighborhood for years with a slingshot has been arrested, police said.

While conducting an investigation, detectives “learned that during the course of 9-10 years, dozens of citizens were being victimized by a serial slingshot shooter,” the Asuza Police Department said in a statement.

The man is suspected of breaking windows and car windshields and of narrowly missing people with ball bearings shot from a slingshot, the statement said. No injuries were reported.

The man was arrested Thursday after officers served a search warrant and found a slingshot and ball bearings at his home in Asuza, about 25 miles (40 km) east of Los Angeles, police said.

Azusa police Lt. Jake Bushey said Saturday that detectives learned that most of the ball bearings were shot from the suspect’s backyard.

“We’re not aware of any kind of motive other than just malicious mischief,” Bushey told the Southern California News Group.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

1h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

4h ago

University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters
University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of the University of Toronto said lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an expedited hearing.

4h ago

Girl, 16, charged after allegedly chasing, stabbing male youth in Oshawa
Girl, 16, charged after allegedly chasing, stabbing male youth in Oshawa

A 16-year-old Toronto girl who allegedly chased down a group of male youths and stabbed one of them repeatedly in Oshawa earlier this month has been arrested and charged. Durham Regional Police officers...

4h ago

Top Stories

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

1h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

4h ago

University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters
University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of the University of Toronto said lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an expedited hearing.

4h ago

Girl, 16, charged after allegedly chasing, stabbing male youth in Oshawa
Girl, 16, charged after allegedly chasing, stabbing male youth in Oshawa

A 16-year-old Toronto girl who allegedly chased down a group of male youths and stabbed one of them repeatedly in Oshawa earlier this month has been arrested and charged. Durham Regional Police officers...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

0:44
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York

Toronto police say while they won't "ignore the obvious" it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act.
2:40
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction

A proposed design would see 30 acres along the waterfront repurposed for condos and retail space in addition to parkland. Lake Shore Blvd. would be moved closer to the Gardiner. Mark McAllister takes a closer look.
2:17
Painting the world's longest rainbow road
Painting the world's longest rainbow road

Toronto's 2SLGBTQ+ community got Pride month started early unveiling a rainbow road on Hanlan's Point, a historically significant site for those who continue to fight for equality. Rob Leth reports.

0:51
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines.
More Videos