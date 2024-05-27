A bus crashes into vehicles in southern Turkey, leaving 10 dead and 39 injured

Emergency rescue teams and police officers work on the aftermath of a multi vehicle crash accident near Mersin, southern Turkey, Sunday, May 26, 2024. A passenger bus has crashed into vehicles on a highway in southern Turkey, killing at least 10 people and leaving 39 others injured. The accident occurred in the province of Mersin late on Sunday, when the bus veered into the opposite lane in heavy rain and crashed into two vehicles. (IHA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 27, 2024 6:25 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 6:57 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A passenger bus crashed into vehicles on a highway in southern Turkey, killing at least 10 people and leaving 39 others injured, officials said Monday.

The accident occurred in the province of Mersin late on Sunday, when the bus veered into the opposite lane in heavy rain and crashed into two cars. A truck later slammed into all three vehicles, Gov. Ali Hamza Pehlivan told reporters.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals and at least eight of them were in serious condition, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

There were 28 passengers on board the intercity bus, which was traveling from the southeastern city of Diyarbakir to Adana, in the south of the country, Anadolu reported.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration
Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks are bracing for a showdown Monday as the deadline to vacate the premises approaches. Protesters have been...

8h ago

Ontario privacy commissioner probing deleted Greenbelt emails
Ontario privacy commissioner probing deleted Greenbelt emails

Ontario's privacy commissioner says she will publish a special report about the use of non-government emails and deleted messages related to the Greenbelt. NDP Leader Marit Stiles had asked Information...

1h ago

Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3
Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3

Police in Halton region have issued a public safety alert after three suspected opioid poisoning deaths in the past 48 hours in Halton Hills. Investigators say since May 24 they have responded to two...

13h ago

Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough

Around 100 cyclists took part in a bike ride Sunday from East Lynn Park along Danforth Avenue to Victoria Park to raise awareness for what they say is a significant safety contrast between Toronto streets...

12h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration
Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks are bracing for a showdown Monday as the deadline to vacate the premises approaches. Protesters have been...

8h ago

Ontario privacy commissioner probing deleted Greenbelt emails
Ontario privacy commissioner probing deleted Greenbelt emails

Ontario's privacy commissioner says she will publish a special report about the use of non-government emails and deleted messages related to the Greenbelt. NDP Leader Marit Stiles had asked Information...

1h ago

Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3
Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3

Police in Halton region have issued a public safety alert after three suspected opioid poisoning deaths in the past 48 hours in Halton Hills. Investigators say since May 24 they have responded to two...

13h ago

Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough

Around 100 cyclists took part in a bike ride Sunday from East Lynn Park along Danforth Avenue to Victoria Park to raise awareness for what they say is a significant safety contrast between Toronto streets...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

10h ago

0:44
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York

Toronto police say while they won't "ignore the obvious" it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act.
2:40
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction

A proposed design would see 30 acres along the waterfront repurposed for condos and retail space in addition to parkland. Lake Shore Blvd. would be moved closer to the Gardiner. Mark McAllister takes a closer look.
2:17
Painting the world's longest rainbow road
Painting the world's longest rainbow road

Toronto's 2SLGBTQ+ community got Pride month started early unveiling a rainbow road on Hanlan's Point, a historically significant site for those who continue to fight for equality. Rob Leth reports.

2:21
Ontario facing dermatologist shortage
Ontario facing dermatologist shortage

An ongoing struggle to access dermatologists in Ontario. Afua Baah has the details on how skincare specialists are coping with the overflow of patients in the province.
More Videos