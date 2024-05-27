B.C. announces online building permit hub to speed up homebuilding across province

B.C. Premier David Eby leaves after an announcement about digital homebuilding permits at the British Columbia Institute of Technology's carpentry building in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, May 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2024 6:16 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 6:26 pm.

BURNABY — The British Columbia government says a new online “hub” will speed up building permit processes across jurisdictions.

Premier David Eby says “slow and complicated” building permit processes have delayed housing development at a time when it’s urgently needed.

The province says the digital building permit system will be a “one-stop shop” for local building permits, and 12 municipalities and two First Nations governments are part of the first pilot phase of the new system.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says the new system is unique in North America and aims to cut wait times for builders by standardizing requirements that suffer from inconsistencies in different communities.

Eby says builders have seen interest rates rise dramatically, and holding land while awaiting building permits creates a significant cost.

Kahlon says projects are sometimes held up for months as applications get passed around between builders and cities, while the two sides work on compliance with completion requirements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

2h ago

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

4h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

7h ago

University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters
University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of the University of Toronto said lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an expedited hearing.

2h ago

