B.C. universities focus on talks with encamped protesters as others take legal action

University of British Columbia president Benoit-Antoine Bacon appears as a witness at a House of Commons standing committee on Justice and Human Rights on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, May 27, 2024. The committee is looking into antisemitism and additional measures that could be taken to address the valid fears that are being expressed by Canada's Jewish community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2024 7:11 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 7:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — Some Canadian universities are taking legal action to end pro-Palestinian encampments on their campuses, but three schools in British Columbia are taking less confrontational approaches.

The University of Victoria says it’s focusing on dialogue with encamped protesters, while Vancouver Island University says it’s committed to a “measured” response.

Vancouver Island University spokeswoman Jenn McGarrigle said in a statement that while the encampment there has led to some disruptions for both students and staff, it has not changed the school’s desire for a peaceful resolution.

“VIU continues to support the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression and to take a measured approach to the encampment,” she said.

The University of Victoria said in an email that it was focusing on dialogue with protesters, despite an increase in cases of “challenging behaviour” on campus since the protests began.

The school said it was “interested in having productive dialogue with members of the encampment to work toward a peaceful resolution.”

Both the Vancouver Island University and University of Victoria camps sprang up on May 1. The third B.C. encampment is at The University of B.C.’s Vancouver campus, where protesters have been occupying a sports field since April 29.

Encampments have been erected in several Canadian cities, following a wave of similar campus protests in the United States linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

A UBC spokeswoman said the school had no update to a May 16 statement by UBC president Benoit-Antoine Bacon calling for “constructive and respectful dialogue.”

Protesters at all three B.C. universities have called for the institutions to end financial and academic ties with Israeli companies and institutions they say are complicit in the “genocide” of Palestinians.

On Monday, the camp at UBC had about 60 tents, noticeably fewer than in the early days of the protest. A few police officers patrolled the fenced perimeter.

Protesters declined to allow media access to the encampment and said no representatives were available to comment.

Elsewhere in Canada, the University of Toronto is seeking a court injunction to end the protest there and has issued a trespass notice. In Quebec, a court has already granted the Université du Québec à Montréal a partial injunction against protesters, prohibiting tents within two metres of campus buildings.

McGill University is also seeking an injunction after two judges previously denied provisional requests to dismantle the encampment at the school.

Meanwhile, McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., saw an end to its encampment protest after demonstrators and the school reached a deal last week.

Both the University of Victoria and UBC have said they welcome “further dialogue” with protesters on divestment while being unable to support academic boycotts.

Bacon was among university heads testifying to a Parliament committee on Monday about the protests.

He said some chants heard at the campus protests are “awful” and can be considered antisemitic.

Bacon was questioned with the presidents of the University of Toronto, McGill University and Concordia University.

Liberal Anthony Housefather asked all four if antisemitism was a significant problem on their campuses and all said yes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

4h ago

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

5h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

9h ago

University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters
University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of the University of Toronto said lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an expedited hearing.

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

4h ago

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

5h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

9h ago

University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters
University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of the University of Toronto said lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an expedited hearing.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

1:56
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough

Cyclists rallied in the east end to call on the city to get moving on the Danforth-Kingston Complete Street Extension project. Michelle Mackey explains how the project aims to make streets safer and cyclists’ concerns about the timeline.

0:44
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York

Toronto police say while they won't "ignore the obvious" it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act.
2:40
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction

A proposed design would see 30 acres along the waterfront repurposed for condos and retail space in addition to parkland. Lake Shore Blvd. would be moved closer to the Gardiner. Mark McAllister takes a closer look.
2:17
Painting the world's longest rainbow road
Painting the world's longest rainbow road

Toronto's 2SLGBTQ+ community got Pride month started early unveiling a rainbow road on Hanlan's Point, a historically significant site for those who continue to fight for equality. Rob Leth reports.

More Videos