Georgian parliament committee rejects presidential veto of the divisive ‘foreign agents’ legislation

By The Associated Press

Posted May 27, 2024 5:10 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 5:13 am.

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A Georgian parliament committee on Monday rejected the president’s veto of the “foreign agents” legislation that has sparked massive protests for weeks.

The move by the parliament’s judiciary committee sets up the possibility of a vote of the full legislature on Tuesday to override President Salome Zourabichvili’s veto of the measure, which she and other critics say will restrict media freedom and obstruct Georgia’s chances of joining the European Union.

