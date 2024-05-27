Girl, 16, charged after allegedly chasing, stabbing male youth in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 27, 2024 11:45 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 11:56 am.

A 16-year-old Toronto girl who allegedly chased down a group of male youths and stabbed one of them repeatedly in Oshawa earlier this month has been arrested and charged.

Durham Regional Police officers were called to the area of Beatrice Street East and Wilson Road North at around 10:55 p.m. on May 11 for reports of an armed person.

Investigators say a group of five youths, three males and two females, were hanging out near a residence. At some point the males left, but ran into the females again later.

“During this second meeting, one of the females brandished a knife and chased the males,” a police release states. “The suspect used the knife to stab the victim multiple times.”

The victim was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries at a Toronto-area hospital.

On May 21, officers say they located the suspect and took her into custody without incident.

She’s facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

