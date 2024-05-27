Judge grants partial injunction against pro-Palestinian encampment at Montreal’s UQAM

A pro-Palestinian activist walks through a new pro-Palestinian protest encampment set up on the grounds of the University of Quebec at Montreal, in Montreal, Monday, May 13, 2024. A judge has granted the university a partial injunction against pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment on its downtown campus earlier this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2024 10:14 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 10:26 am.

MONTREAL — A judge has granted Université du Québec à Montréal a partial injunction against pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment on its downtown campus earlier this month.

Superior Court Justice Louis J. Gouin says safety measures need to be put in place urgently at the encampment, and that doing so won’t infringe on the encampment members’ right to protest.

Gouin is prohibiting protesters from setting up tents and other material within two metres of campus buildings, instead of the three metres UQAM had requested.

Protesters have also been ordered to ensure doors, windows and walls are clear of obstructions; to remove the cardboard blocking security cameras; and to allow representatives from the school and fire department to visit the camp to make sure it’s safe.

UQAM had argued that protesters are posing a safety risk by blocking an emergency exit, being in possession of gasoline canisters and iron bars, and potentially “overloading” the university’s electrical network with unauthorized extension cords.

Since the encampment started on May 12, protesters have demanded that the university cut ties with Israeli institutions and disclose its links to Israel, and that the Quebec government cancel plans for a diplomatic office in the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

