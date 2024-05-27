Lobby group says emissions cap would cost oil and gas sector $75B in lost investment

An oil and gas lobby group says the federal government's proposed emission cap on the sector combined with its stringent targets for methane reduction could reduce Canada's non-oilsands fossil fuel production by one million barrels per day by 2030. A pumpjack draws out oil from a well head near Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2024 4:01 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 4:12 pm.

CALGARY — An oil and gas lobby group says the federal government’s proposed emissions cap on the sector combined with its stringent targets for methane reduction could reduce Canada’s non-oilsands fossil fuel production by one million barrels per day by 2030.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says it commissioned a study by S&P Global Commodity Insights to see what the economic impact of various proposed emissions-reducing policies would be on Canada’s conventional, or non-oilsands, oil and gas producers.

The study says in the event that oil and gas drillers could be required to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030, the industry could see $75 billion less in capital investment over the course of the next nine years compared with current policy conditions.

CAPP says that would translate to one million barrels of oil equivalent lower production per day in 2030 compared with current forecasts, and 51,000 fewer jobs by 2030 than under existing government policies.

Under the federal government’s draft framework for its promised cap on emissions from oil and gas production, the sector would have to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35 to 38 per cent from 2019 levels by 2030. The sector would also have the option to buy offset credits or contribute to a decarbonization fund that would lower that requirement to cutting just 20 to 23 per cent.

But CAPP says its sponsored study also added in the projected impact of the federal government’s draft methane regulations, which would require at least a 75 per cent reduction of oil and gas methane emissions below 2012 levels by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

1h ago

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

2h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

6h ago

University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters
University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of the University of Toronto said lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an expedited hearing.

36m ago

