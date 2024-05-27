Mike Tyson ‘doing great’ after falling ill during weekend flight from Miami to Los Angeles

FILE - Mike Tyson speaks during a news conference promoting his upcoming boxing bout against Jake Paul, May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Tyson was recovering Monday, May 27, after suffering a medical emergency a day earlier during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, his representatives said. The 58-year-old boxing legend “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing” his publicist's office said in a statement. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 27, 2024 6:38 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 6:42 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Tyson was recovering Monday after falling ill a day earlier during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, his representatives said.

The 58-year-old boxing legend “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing” on Sunday, his publicist’s office said in a statement.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” the statement said. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

American Airlines flight 1815 was met by first responders upon landing at LA International Airport “due to the medical needs of a customer,” an airline statement said.

Tyson is preparing to fight the 27-year-old social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul this summer at the 80,000-seat home of the Dallas Cowboys. Netflix will carry the fight live, a first for the streaming platform.

Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. He retired in 2005, but most recently fought in an exhibition in November 2020 against Roy Jones in California.

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing

The Associated Press

