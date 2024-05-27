Miller increases cap on applications for Palestinians to join relatives in Canada

Immigration Minister Marc Miller is lifting the cap on Palestinian who can be brought by relatives to Canada through a program that faces widespread criticism. Miller speaks during an announcement in the Foyer of the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Thursday, May 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2024 12:19 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 12:27 pm.

OTTAWA — Immigration Minister Marc Miller is increasing the number of applications that will be processed under a much-criticized program to reunite Palestinians with Canadian relatives.

The move comes as he testifies about measures introduced months ago that were meant to bring relatives of Canadians from conflict zones in the Gaza Strip and Sudan to safety.

The Gaza program initially had a cap of 1,000 applications that could be “accepted into processing,” but Miller is now increasing that number to 5,000, each of which can include multiple family members.

Palestinian Canadians have complained about inconsistent messaging and onerous requirements that left people unable to leave Gaza before Israel effectively closed access to Egypt.

Civil war in Sudan broke out last spring, yet family members say officials expect their relatives will not reach Canada until the end of this year, citing delays with fingerprinting and other biometric requirements

Miller is providing a briefing about both programs today at the House of Commons immigration committee.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says it has issued 179 temporary-resident permits through the Gaza program as of April 29, but the department doesn’t know whether anyone has actually reached Canada.

In a statement, Miller said that Canada has been sending the names of approved temporary residents to Israeli and Egyptian authorities, even though they can’t currently exit the Gaza Strip.

“While movement out of Gaza is not currently possible, the situation may change at any time,” Miller said.

“With this cap increase, we will be ready to help more people as the situation evolves.”

There continue to be reports of Palestinians paying thousands of dollars to cross into Egypt amid uncertainty over their resettlement status.

Relatives in Canada say they were given mixed information from Ottawa about whether those who paid to cross could still access the Canadian program.

The Gaza program involves temporary residency permits, while the Sudan program is for permanent residency.

The NDP has accused the government of bungling both programs, and not learning from other conflict situations, such as the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

1h ago

University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters
University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of the University of Toronto said lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an expedited hearing.

1h ago

Youth dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday: police
Youth dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday: police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Warden Avenue and Cataraqui Crescent at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

1h ago

Girl, 16, charged after allegedly chasing, stabbing male youth in Oshawa
Girl, 16, charged after allegedly chasing, stabbing male youth in Oshawa

A 16-year-old Toronto girl who allegedly chased down a group of male youths and stabbed one of them repeatedly in Oshawa earlier this month has been arrested and charged. Durham Regional Police officers...

1h ago

