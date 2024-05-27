Moe says cabinet minister who took gun into legislature didn’t initially remember

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says cabinet minister Jeremy Harrison isn't a liar and couldn't initially remember bringing a long gun into the legislature a decade ago. Harrison speaks to the media at the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2024 5:55 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 6:12 pm.

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is defending a cabinet minister who said he didn’t bring a long gun into the legislature only to reverse himself days later and admit the story was true.

Moe says he believes Jeremy Harrison was being truthful both times.

The premier says Harrison didn’t initially remember bringing the gun into the legislature but admitted to it when his memory came back.

Harrison has not publicly commented on the matter, which came to light May 16 when Speaker Randy Weekes accused Harrison of intimidating behaviour and said the minister once brought a weapon into the building.

Moe publicly defended Harrison at the time, labelling the allegations “unequivocally false.”

Harrison later admitted to bringing the gun into the building and said as a consequence he was stepping down as government house leader.

He retains his job in Moe’s cabinet as the minister for trade and immigration issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: b7a742ab-7fd6-4df3-ab99-e2beb72eaff2.jpg, Caption: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says cabinet minister Jeremy Harrison isn't a liar and couldn't initially remember bringing a long gun into the legislature a decade ago. Harrison speaks to the media at the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

–>

