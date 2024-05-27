Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2024 4:51 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,373.38, up 52.51 points):

Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FT). Mining. Up three cents, or 33.33 per cent, to 12 cents on 10.7 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up two cents, or 0.05 per cent, to $42.69 on 7.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $49.57 on 7.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 21 cents, or 0.58 per cent, to $36.52 on 4.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 0.40 per cent, to $55.28 on 3.7 million shares.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to $49.76 on 2.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX:IDG). Retail. Up one cent, or 0.40 per cent, to $2.49. Indigo Books & Music Inc. shareholders have voted to approve a deal that will see the retailer become a private company. Shareholders voted Monday in favour of a $2.50-per-share offer from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P., which have a 56-per-cent stake in Indigo and are owned by Gerald Schwartz, the spouse of Indigo chief executive Heather Reisman. The Trilogy companies originally offered $2.25 per share but raised their bid in April.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace and defence. Up $2.00, or 2.25 per cent, to $90.98. A Quebec judge is authorizing a class action from shareholders against Bombardier Inc. over claims the plane maker presented a false picture of its financial situation in 2018, a turbulent year that saw its share price tank. The lawsuit alleges that Bombardier, then-CEO Alain Bellemare and then-chief financial officer John Di Bert failed to make timely disclosures of key facts around the company’s financial forecast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

59m ago

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

2h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

6h ago

University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters
University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of the University of Toronto said lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an expedited hearing.

34m ago

