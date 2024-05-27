Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,373.38, up 52.51 points):

Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FT). Mining. Up three cents, or 33.33 per cent, to 12 cents on 10.7 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up two cents, or 0.05 per cent, to $42.69 on 7.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $49.57 on 7.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 21 cents, or 0.58 per cent, to $36.52 on 4.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 0.40 per cent, to $55.28 on 3.7 million shares.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to $49.76 on 2.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX:IDG). Retail. Up one cent, or 0.40 per cent, to $2.49. Indigo Books & Music Inc. shareholders have voted to approve a deal that will see the retailer become a private company. Shareholders voted Monday in favour of a $2.50-per-share offer from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P., which have a 56-per-cent stake in Indigo and are owned by Gerald Schwartz, the spouse of Indigo chief executive Heather Reisman. The Trilogy companies originally offered $2.25 per share but raised their bid in April.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace and defence. Up $2.00, or 2.25 per cent, to $90.98. A Quebec judge is authorizing a class action from shareholders against Bombardier Inc. over claims the plane maker presented a false picture of its financial situation in 2018, a turbulent year that saw its share price tank. The lawsuit alleges that Bombardier, then-CEO Alain Bellemare and then-chief financial officer John Di Bert failed to make timely disclosures of key facts around the company’s financial forecast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press