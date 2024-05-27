Postmedia selling the Winnipeg Sun, the Graphic Leader, and Kenora Miner & News

TORONTO — Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says it has signed a deal to sell the Winnipeg Sun, the Graphic Leader, and Kenora Miner & News newspapers to the Klein Group Ltd.

Included in the transaction is Postmedia’s Winnipeg commercial print division, all associated digital properties, contracts and other related parts of the businesses.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Postmedia says employees at each of the newspapers are expected to continue in their current roles, with no job losses anticipated. It says non-unionized employees will be offered their same job with the Klein Group, while unionized employees will retain their current terms.

Klein Group is headed by former Winnipeg Sun publisher Kevin Klein. Klein is also a former Winnipeg city councillor and Manitoba cabinet minister.

The deal is scheduled to close on or about June 1, subject to conditions.

