Postmedia selling the Winnipeg Sun, the Graphic Leader, and Kenora Miner & News

Postmedia signage is pictured at the company's head office in Toronto on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says it has signed a deal to sell the Winnipeg Sun, the Graphic Leader, and Kenora Miner & News newspapers to the Klein Group Ltd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2024 12:23 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 12:26 pm.

TORONTO — Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says it has signed a deal to sell the Winnipeg Sun, the Graphic Leader, and Kenora Miner & News newspapers to the Klein Group Ltd.

Included in the transaction is Postmedia’s Winnipeg commercial print division, all associated digital properties, contracts and other related parts of the businesses.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Postmedia says employees at each of the newspapers are expected to continue in their current roles, with no job losses anticipated. It says non-unionized employees will be offered their same job with the Klein Group, while unionized employees will retain their current terms.

Klein Group is headed by former Winnipeg Sun publisher Kevin Klein. Klein is also a former Winnipeg city councillor and Manitoba cabinet minister.

The deal is scheduled to close on or about June 1, subject to conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PNC.A, TSX:PNC.A)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

1h ago

University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters
University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of the University of Toronto said lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an expedited hearing.

1h ago

Youth dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday: police
Youth dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday: police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Warden Avenue and Cataraqui Crescent at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

1h ago

Girl, 16, charged after allegedly chasing, stabbing male youth in Oshawa
Girl, 16, charged after allegedly chasing, stabbing male youth in Oshawa

A 16-year-old Toronto girl who allegedly chased down a group of male youths and stabbed one of them repeatedly in Oshawa earlier this month has been arrested and charged. Durham Regional Police officers...

1h ago

Top Stories

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

1h ago

University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters
University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of the University of Toronto said lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an expedited hearing.

1h ago

Youth dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday: police
Youth dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday: police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Warden Avenue and Cataraqui Crescent at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

1h ago

Girl, 16, charged after allegedly chasing, stabbing male youth in Oshawa
Girl, 16, charged after allegedly chasing, stabbing male youth in Oshawa

A 16-year-old Toronto girl who allegedly chased down a group of male youths and stabbed one of them repeatedly in Oshawa earlier this month has been arrested and charged. Durham Regional Police officers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

0:44
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York

Toronto police say while they won't "ignore the obvious" it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act.
2:40
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction

A proposed design would see 30 acres along the waterfront repurposed for condos and retail space in addition to parkland. Lake Shore Blvd. would be moved closer to the Gardiner. Mark McAllister takes a closer look.
2:17
Painting the world's longest rainbow road
Painting the world's longest rainbow road

Toronto's 2SLGBTQ+ community got Pride month started early unveiling a rainbow road on Hanlan's Point, a historically significant site for those who continue to fight for equality. Rob Leth reports.

2:21
Ontario facing dermatologist shortage
Ontario facing dermatologist shortage

An ongoing struggle to access dermatologists in Ontario. Afua Baah has the details on how skincare specialists are coping with the overflow of patients in the province.
More Videos