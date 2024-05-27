S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, loonie also higher

TORONTO — Strength in the telecommunication and utility sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.33 points at 22,370.20.

U.S. stock markets are closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.34 cents US compared with 73.14 cents US on Friday.

The July crude oil contract was up 76 cents at US$78.48 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$21.50 at US$2,356.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up nine cents at US$4.84 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press