University presidents say there’s more work to do to combat antisemitism on campuses

University of Toronto President Meric Gertler and McGill University President Deep Saini are pictured on screen as they appear as witnesses via video conference at a House of Commons standing committee on Justice and Human Rights on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, May 27, 2024. The committee is looking into antisemitism and additional measures that could be taken to address the valid fears that are being expressed by Canada's Jewish community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2024 4:29 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 4:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Four university presidents conceded to members of Parliament today that antisemitism is a problem on their campuses.

MPs questioned the presidents of the University of Toronto, McGill University, Concordia University and the University of British Columbia about their codes of conduct, responses to pro-Palestinian encampments and efforts to include Jewish students in equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives.

When Liberal MP Anthony Housefather asked all four about whether antisemitism is a significant problem on their campuses, they all said yes.

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler said there have been “comprehensive and multifaceted” efforts to combat antisemtisim.

“Are they enough? Until there are no further instances of antisemitism, he answer for us and for society at large, must be no,” Gertler said during his open remarks.

Their testimony on Parliament Hill comes as Jewish leaders, students and faculty have been voicing concerns over an increase in hate speech and violence since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war last fall.

Graham Carr, Concordia’s president, highlighted several incidents that have occurred at the school since Oct. 7, including what he described as a “disgraceful” attack on the Jewish group Hillel Concordia.

Carr also noted there has been peaceful activism on campus such as pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli groups are running information tables next to each other without incident.

“I share these examples both positive and negative to be transparent. Yes, tensions exist at Concordia but there has also been a remarkable calm.” Gertler said the school’s senior administration has been regularly consulting with Jewish faculty and students since Oct. 7 to hear their concerns and advice on how to support them.

Gertler also highlighted an apology in 2022 by the university’s faculty of medicine and affiliated hospitals for the “disgraceful historical practice” of imposing quotas for Jewish medical students and hospital trainees from the 1940s to the 1960s.

“Our efforts to combat antisemitism are comprehensive and multifaceted. Are they enough? Until there are no further instances of antisemitism, the answer for us and for society at large, must be no,” Gertler said during his open remarks.

The appearance came as the universities are grappling with encampments of pro-Palestinian protesters.

Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman questioned Gertler about the encampment on its campus, asking whether any students have been suspended for behaviour that has endangered Jewish students.

Gertler said that while no one has been suspended yet, “processes are ongoing.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

1h ago

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

2h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

6h ago

University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters
University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of the University of Toronto said lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an expedited hearing.

36m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

1h ago

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

2h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

6h ago

University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters
University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of the University of Toronto said lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an expedited hearing.

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

0:44
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York

Toronto police say while they won't "ignore the obvious" it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act.
2:40
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction

A proposed design would see 30 acres along the waterfront repurposed for condos and retail space in addition to parkland. Lake Shore Blvd. would be moved closer to the Gardiner. Mark McAllister takes a closer look.
2:17
Painting the world's longest rainbow road
Painting the world's longest rainbow road

Toronto's 2SLGBTQ+ community got Pride month started early unveiling a rainbow road on Hanlan's Point, a historically significant site for those who continue to fight for equality. Rob Leth reports.

0:51
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines.
More Videos