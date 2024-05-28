A stone quarry collapses in India’s northeast due to heavy rains, killing 13. Another 16 are missing

Trees swing during heavy winds and rains caused by Cyclone Remal along the coastal areas at Bakkhali, South 24 parganas, West Bengal, India, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashim Paul)

By Wasbir Hussain, The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2024 2:43 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 3:56 am.

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — A stone quarry collapsed Tuesday in India’s northeast due to heavy rains triggered by a tropical storm, killing 13 quarry workers, officials said. Another 16 remain missing.

Senior police officer Rahul Alwal said rescuers recovered the bodies of those killed from the quarry in Melthum, some 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the state capital Aizwal, and were able to pull out two workers alive from the debris.

Alwal said rescue workers are digging through the rubble to try and reach the trapped workers while looking for more survivors.

India’s northeastern states are witnessing heavy rainfall after tropical storm Remal made landfall in Bangladesh on Monday.

India’s Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains may cause damage to vulnerable structures and thatched houses, and result in landslides in the region.

Wasbir Hussain, The Associated Press

