B.C. miners serve strike notice at Gibraltar copper pit in central Interior

Union representative Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor area director for B.C., speaks to the media on behalf of striking container-truck drivers in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday March 10, 2014. Unifor says 550 workers at a mine in British Columbia's central Interior are prepared to go on strike if a new contract is not reached by midnight Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2024 6:34 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 7:42 pm.

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A union representing 550 workers at a mine in British Columbia’s central Interior says they’re prepared to go on strike if a new contract is not reached by the end of Friday.

Unifor Local 3018 says the workers at Taseko’s Gibraltar Mine deserve fair wages, strong safety protocols and equitable treatment on the job.

A statement from the union says despite several weeks of meetings, the company has failed to make meaningful proposals at the bargaining table ahead of the current collective agreement expiring on May 31.

The union says the mine, north of Williams Lake, B.C., is the second largest open-pit copper mine in Canada and the largest employer in the Cariboo region.

The statement says members voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike if a contract could not be achieved before the deadline.

A statement from Taseko says the bargaining process is ongoing and the company “remains committed to reaching a fair and equitable agreement.”

Unifor western regional director Gavin McGarrigle says in the statement that Taseko needs to “get serious” about resolving basic issues to avoid job action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate
CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate

The Canada Revenue Agency is disputing a claim by Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares that the USD $15.25 million the team paid him in 2018 was a signing bonus, saying that that the amount was effectively...

3h ago

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

7h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

6h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

9h ago

