Colombia’s congress votes to ban bullfights, dealing a blow to the centuries old tradition

A protester places a poster of a bull with a message that reads in Spanish: "No more culture of violence" near a glimmering of candles, during a protest against bullfighting, which has been temporarily suspended as Congress debates its legality, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, May 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

By Manuel Rueda, The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2024 8:29 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 8:42 pm.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s congress voted on Tuesday to ban bullfights in the South American nation, delivering a serious blow to a centuries old tradition that has inspired famous songs and novels but has become increasingly controversial in the countries where it is still practiced.

The bill approved by Colombia’s congress calls for the banning of bullfights in a three year span, making the tradition illegal by the start of 2028. The new law now needs to be signed by President Gustavo Petro, who has been a long time opponent of these events.

Bullfighting originated in the Iberian peninsula and is still legal in Spain, France, Portugal, Peru, Ecuador and Mexico, among other countries.

It was once a popular event, broadcast live by multiple television networks. But the tradition has come under increased scrutiny as views change about animal rights, and many find it unacceptable to see an animal suffer for entertainment’s sake.

In bullfights, a matador faces bulls that are bred to be aggressive. The matador taunts the bull with a red cape and kills the animal with the blow of a sword after it has tired of charging at the matador in a circular arena.

In Colombia, where bullfights have been held since colonial times, less than two dozen municipalities continue to hold these events, although the annual bullfights in the city of Manizales still draw tens of thousands of spectators.

Manuel Rueda, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate
CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate

The Canada Revenue Agency is disputing a claim by Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares that the USD $15.25 million the team paid him in 2018 was a signing bonus, saying that that the amount was effectively...

5h ago

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

9h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

8h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

11h ago

Top Stories

CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate
CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate

The Canada Revenue Agency is disputing a claim by Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares that the USD $15.25 million the team paid him in 2018 was a signing bonus, saying that that the amount was effectively...

5h ago

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

9h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

8h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:35
Providing dignity and care at the end of life
Providing dignity and care at the end of life

A Toronto hospice is helping homeless and vulnerable people die with dignity. Cynthia Mulligan reports.
2:13
Weather stays unsettled through tomorrow
Weather stays unsettled through tomorrow

Friday looks picture perfect in the forecast, but not before more dark skies and thunderstorms take over first.
2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.
3:30
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment

U of T is seeking legal action through the courts to evict pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camping out in King College Circle. Shauna Hunt reports

1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.
More Videos