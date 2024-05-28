Could a Senate bill cause age verification laws to apply to Netflix? Experts say yes

Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Dufresne and a government official are warning legislators to dramatically narrow the scope of a Senate bill proposing to block minors from accessing "sexually explicit material" online, warning it could apply to streaming services like Netflix. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2024 2:42 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 2:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s privacy czar and a government official warn that a Senate bill proposing to block minors from “sexually explicit material” online could apply to streaming services such as Netflix.

Philippe Dufresne, the country’s privacy commissioner, and Owen Ripley, a deputy minister at Canadian Heritage, say legislators should dramatically narrow the bill’s scope.

They were the first to testify at a parliamentary committee tasked with studying the bill proposed by Independent Sen. Julie Miville-Dechêne.

The legislation would require sites like PornHub to verify the age of users so minors don’t access sexual material.

Experts like University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist, who specializes in internet and e-commerce law, say age verification technology is not there yet and the “fundamentally flawed” bill raises major privacy concerns.

And privacy lawyer David Fraser says “sexually explicit material” as defined in the bill could mean it applies to search engines, social-media giants, e-book publishers and even streaming services.

During the committee hearing late Monday, Ripley testified that as it is written, the proposed law would make it a rule for services like Netflix to verify the age of their users.

Dufresne said the bill raises questions about what content could be captured, which is why he said he’s recommending that legislators amend it to target websites providing “sexually explicit material” for commercial purposes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

3h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

2h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

5h ago

Man critically injured in Oshawa stabbing; police search for suspect
Man critically injured in Oshawa stabbing; police search for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Oshawa left a man fighting for his life in hospital. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Durham Regional Police Service responded to the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

3h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

2h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

5h ago

Man critically injured in Oshawa stabbing; police search for suspect
Man critically injured in Oshawa stabbing; police search for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Oshawa left a man fighting for his life in hospital. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Durham Regional Police Service responded to the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.

20h ago

3:30
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment

U of T is seeking legal action through the courts to evict pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camping out in King College Circle. Shauna Hunt reports

20h ago

1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.

21h ago

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

1:56
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough

Cyclists rallied in the east end to call on the city to get moving on the Danforth-Kingston Complete Street Extension project. Michelle Mackey explains how the project aims to make streets safer and cyclists’ concerns about the timeline.

More Videos