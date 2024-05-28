East York building evacuated after apartment fire

No injuries have been reported after a fire in the basement unit of an apartment building in East York.

Emergency crews were called to Pape Avenue and Millwood Road just after 2:30 p.m.

The fire was in the basement unit of a two-storey multi-unit building, which has been evacuated.

Fire crews are currently investigating potential spread to other units.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire at this point.

Pape is closed from O’Connor Drive to Millwood Road and drivers are asked to take alternate routes.