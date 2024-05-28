Toronto to rename Etobicoke’s Centennial Park Stadium after Rob Ford

Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford celebrates with his high school football team, the Etobicoke Eagles. Photo: X/Doug Ford.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 28, 2024 5:08 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 5:09 am.

The late Rob Ford coached football there, and now Centennial Park Stadium in Etobicoke will be renamed in his honour.

A ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the former mayor’s 55th birthday.

In a social media post shared to X, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he and his family are deeply moved by the council’s decision to honour his younger brother’s service to the community.

“I hope you’ll be able to join us tomorrow to mark this event as we celebrate the unveiling of the Rob Ford Stadium,” Doug Ford’s post read.

Rob Ford coached high school football in the stadium before and during his time at Toronto’s city hall. City council voted to rename the Etobicoke stadium in honour of Rob Ford in December 2023.

Rob Ford’s tenure as the City of Toronto’s 64th mayor was marred by addiction and controversy. He passed away from cancer at the age of 46 in March 2016.

Top Stories

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

8h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

5m ago

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

9h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

18h ago

