The late Rob Ford coached football there, and now Centennial Park Stadium in Etobicoke will be renamed in his honour.

A ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the former mayor’s 55th birthday.

In a social media post shared to X, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he and his family are deeply moved by the council’s decision to honour his younger brother’s service to the community.

“I hope you’ll be able to join us tomorrow to mark this event as we celebrate the unveiling of the Rob Ford Stadium,” Doug Ford’s post read.

Rob Ford coached high school football in the stadium before and during his time at Toronto’s city hall. City council voted to rename the Etobicoke stadium in honour of Rob Ford in December 2023.

Rob Ford’s tenure as the City of Toronto’s 64th mayor was marred by addiction and controversy. He passed away from cancer at the age of 46 in March 2016.