First Syrian jet in over a decade transports Muslim worshippers to Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage

FILE - Muslim pilgrims pray around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on June 25, 2023. For the first time in over a decade, 270 Syrians traveled on a direct flight early Tuesday from Damascus to Saudi Arabia for the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage, the Syrian Transportation Ministry said. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

By Albert Aji, The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2024 6:18 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 6:42 am.

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — For the first time in over a decade, 270 Syrians traveled on a direct flight early Tuesday from Damascus to Saudi Arabia for the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage, the Syrian Transportation Ministry said.

The development is part of an ongoing thaw in relations between Damascus and Riyadh, which days ago appointed Saudi Arabia’s first ambassador to war-torn Syria since severing ties in 2012.

Syria was readmitted to the 22-member Arab League in 2023, after it had been suspended from the group for more than a decade over President Bashar Assad’s brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters in 2011. Most countries in the Arab world have since restored diplomatic ties with Damascus.

A second plane of pilgrims is set to depart from Damascus to Jeddah late Tuesday, the ministry said.

1.8 million Muslims from around the world took part in last year’s Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, making it one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. This year, it’s scheduled to begin on the evening of June 14.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and Muslims are required to undertake it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able to do so.

The uprising-turned-civil war in Syria, now in its 14th year has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half of the country’s prewar population of 23 million. The war has largely remained frozen and so have the efforts to find a viable political solution to end it. Poverty is rampant across the front lines, with aid dwindling and a growing number of countries sounding the alarm on surging migration.

——

Associated Press writer Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut contributed to this report.

Albert Aji, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

10h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

52m ago

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

10h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

20h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

10h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

52m ago

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

10h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

20h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.

13h ago

3:30
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment

U of T is seeking legal action through the courts to evict pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camping out in King College Circle. Shauna Hunt reports

13h ago

1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.

14h ago

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

1:56
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough

Cyclists rallied in the east end to call on the city to get moving on the Danforth-Kingston Complete Street Extension project. Michelle Mackey explains how the project aims to make streets safer and cyclists’ concerns about the timeline.

More Videos