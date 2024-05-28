Hans Zimmer to pay tribute to Denis Villeneuve at Canadian Screen Awards

Director Denis Villeneuve attends the premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in Montreal, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Oscar-winning German composer Hans Zimmer will partake in a tribute to Montreal filmmaker Denis Villeneuve at this week's Canadian Screen Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2024 5:49 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 5:56 pm.

TORONTO — Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer will partake in a taped tribute to Montreal filmmaker Denis Villeneuve at this week’s Canadian Screen Awards.

The head of the Academy for Canadian Cinema & Television says Zimmer will be featured in a video salute to Villeneuve, who will be presented with the Academy Icon Award at Friday’s bash.

Academy CEO Tammy Frick says the clip will see Zimmer conduct an orchestral performance from the score he composed for Villeneuve’s epic, two-part film “Dune.” The two also worked together on Villeneuve’s 2017 film “Blade Runner 2049.”

Canadian Screen Week began Tuesday with the first of a series of award shows celebrating the best in Canadian film, television and digital media, all leading up to Friday’s afternoon gala hosted by comic Mae Martin.

Frick says the marquee event won’t air live but will be “live-to-tape” — nominees will be celebrated at the two-hour bash in front of a live audience, parts of which will air on CBC and CBC Gem that evening.

Frick says the Academy “listened” to feedback on last year’s pre-taped telecast, which drew criticism from industry figures including Eugene Levy, who argued Canadian creators deserved a live celebration.

This year’s telecast will include taped elements for the special award tributes and highlights from this week’s galas, but Frick says “the majority of the show will very much feel like a live show.”

She adds that beyond broadcast ratings, the academy is focusing on how well clips of the show will perform on social media, which “the energy of an in-person show” will lend itself to.

“I think the tone of the show will be very different in it will feel very in-the-moment,” Frick said Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

