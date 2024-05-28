Hawaii governor signs housing legislation aimed at helping local residents stay in islands

FILE - Kaiaulu o Kukuia, a 200-unit affordable housing complex under construction that was not seriously affected by August's wildfire, is pictured on Oct. 3, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, signed legislation meant to jumpstart the construction of more dwellings to address an acute housing shortage that is pushing local-born residents to move to states where the cost of living is less. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin, File)

By Audrey Mcavoy, The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2024 9:46 pm.

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday signed legislation meant to jumpstart the construction of more dwellings to address an acute housing shortage that is pushing local-born residents to move to states where the cost of living is less.

The measures include requirements for the counties to allow at least two additional units on residential lots and allow business district buildings to be reconfigured for people to live in. Another would allow state bonds to fund housing infrastructure.

Green, a Democrat, said Hawaii has a shortage of teachers, nurses, firefighters and other workers because they can’t afford housing.

“There are some fundamental imbalances that are out there,” Green said at a news conference before he signed the bills. “This will restore some balance.”

Rep. Luke Evslin, a Democrat and the chairperson of the House Housing Committee, said the new laws wouldn’t solve Hawaii’s housing crisis overnight. But he said they were the most important housing regulatory and zoning reform the Legislature has passed in more than 40 years.

“There’s overwhelming evidence that the more housing you build, that that will drive down the market price of housing or at least make a difference — slow down the rate of increase,” Evslin said.

The bill requiring counties to allow more houses on residential lots encountered significant resistance at the Legislature, with some lawmakers saying their constituents were worried it would ruin their neighborhoods.

Sen. Stanley Chang, a Democrat and chairperson of the Senate Housing Committee, said under the new law, counties would retain the power to establish minimum lot sizes and control permits for infrastructure connections.

Evslin said the adaptive reuse bill will lead to the revitalization of downtown areas and underused malls and would help people live near their jobs if they choose.

A report by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization published last week found that 56% of households in the state were “rent-burdened,” or spent more than 30% of their income on rent, last year. More than a quarter of households spent more than half their income on rent.

The report also found only one in five Hawaii households could afford a mortgage on a median-priced single-family home.

Audrey Mcavoy, The Associated Press

CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate
CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate

The Canada Revenue Agency is disputing a claim by Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares that the USD $15.25 million the team paid him in 2018 was a signing bonus, saying that that the amount was effectively...

6h ago

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

10h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

9h ago

Hans Zimmer to pay tribute to Denis Villeneuve at Canadian Screen Awards
Hans Zimmer to pay tribute to Denis Villeneuve at Canadian Screen Awards

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer will partake in a taped tribute to Montreal filmmaker Denis Villeneuve at this week's Canadian Screen Awards. The head of the Academy for Canadian Cinema & Television...

1h ago

