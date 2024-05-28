Health care worker charged for forging criminal record check: police

Durham Regional Police have charged a personal support worker for allegedly submitting a forged criminal background check to her employer.

The Financial Crimes Unit began an investigation into the suspect in May 2024.

“Investigators confirmed that the document submitted had been altered and was not an official police record check document,” a police release states.

Naomi Ibama, 20, of Ajax is now facing a single charge of utter forged document. She was released on an undertaking.