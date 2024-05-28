House set to vote to oust Speaker, but latest attempt by Tories is likely to fail

Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus appears as a witness at a House of Commons standing committee on procedure and house affairs on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2024 1:25 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 1:38 pm.

OTTAWA — MPs will vote tonight on a motion calling for House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus to resign but it is not expected to succeed.

The Conservatives say Fergus is too partisan for the role and want him out of his chair by Monday.

This is the third time in less than eight months that the Conservatives have called on Fergus to resign.

The latest accusation stems from a post that the Liberal party uploaded to its website last week that promoted a summer barbecue event featuring Fergus that used partisan language without getting Fergus’s consent.

The Liberal party apologized to Fergus for the post after New Democrats demanded it.

The New Democrats are expected to vote against the motion, which along with the votes from the Liberals will be enough to defeat it.

Fergus declined to comment on the vote, saying it is not appropriate to comment on something that’s before the House of Commons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

1h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

41m ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

3h ago

Tessa Virtue expecting 1st child with Leafs' Morgan Rielly
Tessa Virtue expecting 1st child with Leafs' Morgan Rielly

One of the most decorated figure skaters in Canadian history is about to start a new chapter of her life: motherhood. Tessa Virtue and her husband, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, are...

39m ago

