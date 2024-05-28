Human smugglers used B.C. freight trains to move people across border, U.S. says

Trains are seen as cargo containers sit idle on rail tracks in Delta, B.C., on Friday, July 7, 2023. The U.S. Department of Justice in Washington State says two men are facing human smuggling charges for their alleged role in a scheme to get people across the Canada-U.S. border in B.C. on freight trains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2024 7:37 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 7:42 pm.

VANCOUVER — The U.S. Department of Justice says two men are facing human smuggling charges in Seattle for their alleged role in what it calls a dangerous scheme to transport people out of British Columbia and across the border on freight trains.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Tessa Gorman says Jesus Ortiz-Plata, 45, of Oregon and Juan Pablo Cuellar Medina, 35, of Washington were arrested last week, along with three non-citizens who were allegedly smuggled out of Canada.

Gorman says Ortiz-Plata and Medina employed “an extremely dangerous smuggling scheme,” and that in one case last August, 29 people were rescued from a freight car filled with plastic pellets.

An affidavit by a U.S. Homeland Security officer says 28 were Mexican nationals and one was Colombian guiding the group, whose presence was noticed around 1 a.m. when border officers saw anomalies in an X-ray of the car.

Court documents outlining the charges filed in Seattle on Friday say Ortiz-Plata and Medina came to the attention of investigators last July, after Border Patrol agents identified a phone number associated with “numerous human smuggling events” through Blaine, Wash., dating back to September 2022.

The Homeland Security investigator’s affidavit says Ortiz-Plata and Medina were arrested on May 23, after being tracked by law enforcement agents to an apartment complex in Everett where they believe the pair picked up non-citizens seeking unlawful entry into the U.S.

“Being locked in a freight train car is dangerous – there is no control over the heat, cold, or ventilation, and people can be injured or killed by shifting freight,” Gorman said in a news release.

Ortiz-Plata and Medina face up to 10 years in prison.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate
CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate

The Canada Revenue Agency is disputing a claim by Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares that the USD $15.25 million the team paid him in 2018 was a signing bonus, saying that that the amount was effectively...

3h ago

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

7h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

6h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

9h ago

Top Stories

CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate
CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate

The Canada Revenue Agency is disputing a claim by Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares that the USD $15.25 million the team paid him in 2018 was a signing bonus, saying that that the amount was effectively...

3h ago

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

7h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

6h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.
3:30
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment

U of T is seeking legal action through the courts to evict pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camping out in King College Circle. Shauna Hunt reports

1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.
2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

0:44
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York

Toronto police say while they won't "ignore the obvious" it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act.
More Videos