Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers.

The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora Road at 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle was driving erratically before the crash, which caused extensive damage to the right guardrail.

When several Good Samaritans stopped to help, the driver and occupant of the pickup truck allegedly stole one of their vehicles and fled northbound on Highway 400. That vehicle is described as a light grey Honda Fit.

The suspects are described as a Black male and female, both between 20-30 years old. The male suspect is approximately six feet tall with a husky build.

No injuries were reported.

Sgt. Ted Dongelmans explains that as both tractor-trailers were fully loaded, a crane was brought in to help unload them and assist with cleanup.

Guardrail repair will keep the two rightmost lanes closed for the remainder of the day, leaving only one lane open. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.