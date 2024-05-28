In the news today: U of T seeks court injunction to clear encampment

Supporters walk through the pro-Palestinian student encampment outside Convocation Hall on the University of Toronto campus, in Toronto, Monday, May 27, 2024. The University of Toronto is asking the courts to authorize police action to remove protesters who refuse orders to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on campus earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2024 4:15 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

U of T seeks court injunction to clear encampment as protesters stay put

The University of Toronto is asking the courts to authorize police action to remove protesters who refuse orders to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on campus earlier this month. The university has filed a notice of motion in court aimed at bringing about an end to the demonstration while saying the encampment was causing irreparable harm to the institution. The protesters have said they are prepared to fight back with their own legal team and refused to leave the site, ignoring a Monday morning deadline set in a trespass notice issued last week.

Ontario legislator to make history at Queen’s Park with speech, questions in Oji-Cree

A First Nation legislator in Ontario is set to make history today when he rises at Queen’s Park to speak in his language, Oji-Cree. For the first time in its history, the Ontario legislature will allow, interpret and transcribe a language other than English and French. New Democrat Sol Mamakwa sparked the change after convincing Government House Leader Paul Calandra to allow him to speak in the language his parents taught him. The legislature has brought in interpreters who will translate Mamakwa’s words in real-time to English, which will then be translated into French.

Red Lobster in Ontario court about U.S. bankruptcy

A lawyer for Red Lobster Canada, Inc. says he will ask an Ontario court today to recognize and enforce the chain’s U.S. bankruptcy protection proceedings, a process which documents show could include selling Canadian assets. An affidavit filed in an Ontario court from the chief executive of Red Lobster Management LLC says the goal of the U.S.proceedings is to orchestrate a sale of most or all of the company’s assets, including those owned by Red Lobster Canada. The filing from Jonathan Tibus says the seafood restaurant company operates 27 Canadian locations across Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan and has 2,000 Canadian employees, who are mostly part-time and non-unionized.

Gildan shareholders to vote on board

Gildan Activewear Inc. shareholders will have a chance this morning to weigh in on a slate of directors put forward by activist investors. Shareholders of the Montreal-based apparel manufacturing company will be able to vote on whether the eight nominees should be elected to the board. Included in the group is Glenn Chamandy, Gildan’s co-founder, who took the helm of the company last week after being ousted from the top job last year amid accusations that he was no longer fit to run the firm. Activist shareholders, including Browning West, pushed for Chamandy’s return for months, even as former Fruit of the Loom executive Vince Tyra took over Gildan’s CEO post.

Pregnant people with disabilities face care gaps

A new report says one in eight people who are pregnant in Ontario has a disability, but many face barriers to accessible care, as well as disrespectful attitudes from doctors and other care providers. Lead author Hilary Brown from the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences says people with disabilities have been overlooked in reproductive health care because of societal assumptions that they won’t have children. Brown says some disabled participants in the study told researchers that nurses and doctors assumed they wanted to get abortions when they were seeking pregnancy care. The report published on Tuesday calls for more education and training about disabilities for physicians, nurses and other care providers who work with pregnant people.

New grassland conservation area in southeast B.C.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada says a new conservation area north of Cranbrook, B.C., will protect important bird habitat and preserve grasslands in the province’s southeast. The conservancy says money from the federal government and private donors went to buying up 271 hectares of land in the Skookumchuk Prairie in the province’s southeast corner. Richard Klafki, a B.C. program director with the Nature Conservancy, says the land which also includes wetlands and forests is a “key biodiversity area,” and came up for sale when the former owner, a local rancher, decided to downsize.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

8h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

4m ago

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

9h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

18h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

8h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

4m ago

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

9h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

18h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.

11h ago

3:30
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment

U of T is seeking legal action through the courts to evict pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camping out in King College Circle. Shauna Hunt reports

11h ago

1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.

12h ago

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

1:56
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough

Cyclists rallied in the east end to call on the city to get moving on the Danforth-Kingston Complete Street Extension project. Michelle Mackey explains how the project aims to make streets safer and cyclists’ concerns about the timeline.

More Videos