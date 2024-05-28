Key Manitoba pipeline partially fixed as repairs continue, province says

WINNIPEG — Fuel is flowing for the first time in more than two months through a pipeline that supplies gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel to the Winnipeg region.

The Manitoba government says Imperial Oil has safely restored service to one of two fuel lines that were shut down in March due to what the company called “integrity concerns” in a section south of Winnipeg.

The province says repairs to the second line are on schedule and are expected to be complete by mid-June.

The pipeline closure prompted companies to use trucks and train cars as alternate forms of delivery.

The province says supplies remain stable, and inspectors are continuing to monitor repairs.

Officials at Winnipeg city hall originally expressed concern that fuel supplies could be impacted, but later said supplies were ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press