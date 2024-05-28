Key Manitoba pipeline partially fixed as repairs continue, province says

A worker loads pipe just west of Morden, Man., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2024 5:32 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 5:42 pm.

WINNIPEG — Fuel is flowing for the first time in more than two months through a pipeline that supplies gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel to the Winnipeg region.

The Manitoba government says Imperial Oil has safely restored service to one of two fuel lines that were shut down in March due to what the company called “integrity concerns” in a section south of Winnipeg.

The province says repairs to the second line are on schedule and are expected to be complete by mid-June.

The pipeline closure prompted companies to use trucks and train cars as alternate forms of delivery.

The province says supplies remain stable, and inspectors are continuing to monitor repairs.

Officials at Winnipeg city hall originally expressed concern that fuel supplies could be impacted, but later said supplies were ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate
CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate

The Canada Revenue Agency is disputing a claim by Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares that the USD $15.25 million the team paid him in 2018 was a signing bonus, saying that that the amount was effectively...

2h ago

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

6h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

5h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

8h ago

