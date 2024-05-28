Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2024 5:03 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,265.05, down 108.33 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $55.54 on 12.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 73 cents, or 2.00 per cent, to $35.79 on 8.0 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 24 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $49.33 on 7.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 5.22 per cent, to $5.04 on 6.4 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 15 cents, or 5.25 per cent, to $3.01 on 5.5 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Mining. Up six cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $11.17 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Apparel and luxury. Down $1.05, or 2.03 per cent, to $50.77. The bitter battle over who would run Gildan Activewear Inc. cost the company at least US$65 million, according to its newly returned CEO, as the apparel maker looks to turn a corner after a turbulent six months. Shareholders of the T-shirt manufacturer voted to place co-founder Glenn Chamandy back on its board alongside a slate of candidates put forward by activist investors on Tuesday, capping a months-long leadership battle. Activist shareholders, including Browning West LP, pushed for Chamandy’s return to the apparel manufacturer for months.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down 55 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $65.04. Rising strain in auto loans and mortgages led Scotiabank to set aside more money in the second quarter, leading to a drop in profits and analyst concern about its growth prospects. The bank said Tuesday its net income fell to $2.09 billion or $1.57 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, down from $2.15 billion or $1.68 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate
CRA disputing Leaf captain's claim that $15.25M paid in 2018 was signing bonus that should be taxed at lower rate

The Canada Revenue Agency is disputing a claim by Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares that the USD $15.25 million the team paid him in 2018 was a signing bonus, saying that that the amount was effectively...

2h ago

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

6h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

5h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

8h ago

