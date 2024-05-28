Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,265.05, down 108.33 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $55.54 on 12.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 73 cents, or 2.00 per cent, to $35.79 on 8.0 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 24 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $49.33 on 7.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 5.22 per cent, to $5.04 on 6.4 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 15 cents, or 5.25 per cent, to $3.01 on 5.5 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Mining. Up six cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $11.17 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Apparel and luxury. Down $1.05, or 2.03 per cent, to $50.77. The bitter battle over who would run Gildan Activewear Inc. cost the company at least US$65 million, according to its newly returned CEO, as the apparel maker looks to turn a corner after a turbulent six months. Shareholders of the T-shirt manufacturer voted to place co-founder Glenn Chamandy back on its board alongside a slate of candidates put forward by activist investors on Tuesday, capping a months-long leadership battle. Activist shareholders, including Browning West LP, pushed for Chamandy’s return to the apparel manufacturer for months.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down 55 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $65.04. Rising strain in auto loans and mortgages led Scotiabank to set aside more money in the second quarter, leading to a drop in profits and analyst concern about its growth prospects. The bank said Tuesday its net income fell to $2.09 billion or $1.57 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, down from $2.15 billion or $1.68 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press