NYC man accused of randomly punching strangers is indicted on hate-crimes charges

By Karen Matthews, The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2024 2:54 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 2:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was arrested in March on charges of randomly hitting a woman walking down a street in New York City has been indicted on hate crime charges for that assault and several others, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Skiboky Stora, 40, of Brooklyn, is charged with assaulting, stalking and harassing strangers in a series of anti-female, anti-white, and antisemitic incidents between September of 2023 and March of this year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

The March 25, 2024 assault on a 23-year-old woman in the Chelsea neighborhood attracted wide attention after the victim posted about it on TikTok and several other people described similar attacks in social media posts.

The victim in that case fell to the ground and suffered pain and swelling on the left side of her head, Bragg said.

That attack came months after two other assaults in the same neighborhood, prosecutors said.

On Sept. 20, 2023, Stora elbowed a 17-year-old student in the neck and said, “You people think you can do whatever you want,” using a curse word, according to the indictment.

Then on Oct. 26 he elbowed a 37-year-old woman’s left shoulder, causing pain and bruising, prosecutors said.

And on Nov. 18, a husband and wife, both 28, were walking their dogs near Union Square when they saw Stora tearing down posters of Israeli hostages and stopped to take a photo, prosecutors said.

Noticing the couple looking at him, Stora followed them shouting anti-white and antisemitic threats and insults including, “Die, Jews, die!” according to the indictment.

Bragg said in a statement that Stora “allegedly committed a series of hate-motivated incidents against several individuals based on their perceived gender, race and religion.”

Stora was arraigned Tuesday on charges including assault as a hate crime and stalking as a hate crime.

He had been charged previously with assault in connection with several cases and pleaded not guilty.

He said outside the courtroom Tuesday, “They’re (trying to) indict me man…this guy Alvin Bragg he’s corrupted,” according to WNYW Fox 5.

Stora said authorities had “no probable cause” to arrest him, the TV station reported.

Stora is representing himself in court and has no attorney, the district attorney’s office said. His next court date is Aug. 6.

A message seeking comment on the charges against him was left on Stora’s Instagram page.

Karen Matthews, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

3h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

2h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

5h ago

Man critically injured in Oshawa stabbing; police search for suspect
Man critically injured in Oshawa stabbing; police search for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Oshawa left a man fighting for his life in hospital. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Durham Regional Police Service responded to the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

3h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

2h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

5h ago

Man critically injured in Oshawa stabbing; police search for suspect
Man critically injured in Oshawa stabbing; police search for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Oshawa left a man fighting for his life in hospital. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Durham Regional Police Service responded to the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.

20h ago

3:30
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment

U of T is seeking legal action through the courts to evict pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camping out in King College Circle. Shauna Hunt reports

20h ago

1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.

21h ago

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

1:56
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough

Cyclists rallied in the east end to call on the city to get moving on the Danforth-Kingston Complete Street Extension project. Michelle Mackey explains how the project aims to make streets safer and cyclists’ concerns about the timeline.

More Videos