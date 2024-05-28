Ontario legislator makes history at Queen’s Park with speech in Oji-Cree

Queen's Park
Ontario NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa poses for a photo at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2024 11:08 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 11:09 am.

A First Nation legislator is addressing Queen’s Park in his own language, marking the first time a language other than English and French has officially been allowed in Ontario’s legislative chamber.

New Democrat Sol Mamakwa is speaking to the Ontario legislature in Oji-Cree.

For the first time in its history, the Ontario legislature is allowing, interpreting and transcribing a language other than English and French.

Mamakwa sparked the change after convincing Government House Leader Paul Calandra to allow him to speak at the legislature in the language his parents taught him.

About 100 supporters, including Mamakwa’s mother, siblings, friends, and First Nation leaders, gathered in Toronto to watch the historic moment.

“Today, I am speaking my language, Anishininiimowin, for the first time in the Ontario Legislature. Join me in celebrating Indigenous languages and our ways of life,” wrote Mamakwa on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mamakwa, from Kingfisher Lake First Nation in northern Ontario, says the milestone is important because Indigenous people are losing their languages, and his speech and question in the legislature will mark a step toward reconciliation.

Calandra changed the standing orders on languages spoken in the legislative chamber to include any Indigenous language spoken in Canada.

The legislature brought in interpreters to translate Mamakwa’s words in real time to English, which will then be translated into French. 

Mamakwa’s words will also be represented in syllabics, an Indigenous writing system, in Hansard, the official record of proceedings at Queen’s Park.

He is set to speak for 10 minutes in Anishininiimowin, or Oji-Cree, before taking the lead in the question period.

Mamakwa says he plans to ask a health-related question.

