Man and woman charged for crashing into several vehicles, fleeing scene in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge
A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 28, 2024 8:29 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 8:30 am.

A man and a woman were arrested and charged after the pair allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it several times before fleeing on foot, Durham Regional Police said.

On Friday, May 24, officers responded to numerous impaired driving calls in the area of Ritson Road North and King Street East in Oshawa. Police determined that a silver Toyota sedan, occupied by a man and woman, struck multiple vehicles before fleeing the area.

Less than an hour later, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the area of Harmony Road North and Taunton Road East. Police observed a man and a woman who matched the suspect descriptions of those involved in the previous incident park a severely damaged vehicle and fled the area on foot.

Investigators learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Waterloo. With the assistance of the K9 Unit, they searched the area and located the suspects a short distance away, hiding in bushes.

On Tuesday, police identified the pair as 26-year-old Ashley MacKinnon of no fixed address and 33-year-old Jessie Maresch of Kitchener.

MacKinnon faces the most charges, including possession of property obtained by crime and operation while prohibited.

Both were held on bail.

More Videos