Man critically injured in Oshawa stabbing; police search for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Oshawa left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Durham Regional Police Service responded to the scene near John Street and Simcoe Street South for an armed person call.

When police arrived, they located a man with life-threatening stab wounds. Paramedics rushed him to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Police have closed off Simcoe Street from Lloyd to John streets as the suspect remains at-large.

“The area is closed to maintain the integrity of the scene and to locate the suspect involved,” police told CityNews.

Investigators have not provided a suspect description at this point, or what led to the stabbing.