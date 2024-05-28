A 42-year-old man from Pickering faces several charges after police found him passed out in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, stopped at an intersection, with a gun on his lap.

Durham Regional Police conducted a wellness check in the Whites Road and Highway 401 area at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 26.

Officers approached the unresponsive male in his vehicle and noticed a gun on his lap. Authorities noted that the man was exhibiting signs of alcohol impairment and was taken into custody without incident. The firearm was also seized.

Police said 42-year-old Jahi Samuel of Pickering faces numerous impaired and weapons charges, including operation while impaired and possession of a firearm. The accused was held on bail.