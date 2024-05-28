Power out in East York due to damaged overhead equipment

Traffic lights out on Coxwell Avenue near Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto on May 28, 2024
Traffic lights are out on Coxwell Avenue near Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto due to a power outage on May 28, 2024. (CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted May 28, 2024 8:30 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 8:41 am.

Many homes and businesses in East York are without power, and it is expected to be back up for everyone by noon on Tuesday.

Toronto Hydro says the outage, which is bounded by O’Connor Drive to Danforth Avenue, and the Don Valley Parkway to Woodbine Avenue, is affecting around 4,000 customers.

A spokesperson for the power utility says the power failure is due to damaged overhead equipment.

“The preliminary estimated time of restoration is noon, but we’re aiming to restore power to a portion of affected customers through switching within the next hour or so,” a spokesperson tells 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

Traffic lights are also down in the affected area.

