Quebec homeowner recalls moment tornado hit his farmhouse west of Montreal

A man looks at the damage in Très-Saint-Rédempteur, Que., on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 after a tornado went through the prior evening.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2024 12:33 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 12:42 pm.

TRÈS-SAINT-RÉDEMPTEUR, Que. — A homeowner in western Quebec is recounting a narrow escape after his home was hit by a tornado Monday afternoon.

Daniel Gélinas was having a coffee in his house in Très-Saint-Rédempteur, near the Ontario-Quebec border, when he noticed swirling clouds and saw part of his deck fly by.

He said he just had time to grab his dog and run to the basement before the tornado hit, ripping the roof off his home, flattening his garage and scattering his belongings across the street.

Environment Canada confirmed today that a tornado hit southwestern Quebec at around 5:30 p.m. Monday and said a team from Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project was en route to confirm its strength and trajectory.

Très-Saint-Rédempteur Mayor Julie Lemieux says the tornado toppled trees and damaged several homes and farm buildings in the community as well as in nearby Rigaud, but officials don’t believe anyone was injured.

Gélinas and his wife Julia Asselstine say they’re still in shock to see their four years of hard work restoring the property blown away, but they are relieved to be safe, and they say they’ll rebuild.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

1h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

39m ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

3h ago

Tessa Virtue expecting 1st child with Leafs' Morgan Rielly
Tessa Virtue expecting 1st child with Leafs' Morgan Rielly

One of the most decorated figure skaters in Canadian history is about to start a new chapter of her life: motherhood. Tessa Virtue and her husband, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, are...

37m ago

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.

19h ago

3:30
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment

U of T is seeking legal action through the courts to evict pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camping out in King College Circle. Shauna Hunt reports

19h ago

1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.

20h ago

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it's likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

1:56
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough

Cyclists rallied in the east end to call on the city to get moving on the Danforth-Kingston Complete Street Extension project. Michelle Mackey explains how the project aims to make streets safer and cyclists' concerns about the timeline.

More Videos