Richard Dreyfuss’ comments about women, LGBTQ+ people and diversity lead venue to apologize

FILE - Richard Dreyfuss arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Murder at Yellowstone City" on Thursday June 23, 2022, at Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles. A venue issued an apology, Saturday, May 25, 2024, for comments made by Dreyfuss who showed up in a dress at a “Jaws”-themed event and made comments that were demeaning to women and the LGBTQ community. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2024 9:44 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 9:56 am.

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — The actor Richard Dreyfuss showed up in a dress at a “Jaws”-themed event in Massachusetts, where the blockbuster 1975 movie he starred in was shot, and then proceeded to make demeaning remarks about women, LGBTQ+ people and diversity.

The venue, The Cabot in the community of Beverly, issued an apology after Saturday’s event.

The 76-year-old actor, who played a marine biologist in the movie, walked onstage wearing a blue, floral-patterned dress that stage workers helped him remove before he put on a sport coat.

During what was supposed to be a lighthearted question-and-answer session, some people in the audience walked out over his remarks about women in film and the #MeToo movement, transgender youths and LGBTQ+ rights, and the Academy Awards’ efforts to foster inclusivity. Dreyfuss has previously said the academy’s diversity efforts “make me want to vomit.”

Dreyfuss received applause when he ended the discussion by referencing his book, “One Thought Scares Me…” and his opinion that civics is no longer being taught in classrooms, to the country’s detriment. The lack of a foundation in civics means “we have no knowledge of who the hell we are,” he said. “If we don’t get it back soon, we’re all going to die.”

The Cabot sent an email apology in which it said it didn’t endorse the opinions of the actor, who also starred in “Close Encounters of The Third Kind,” “American Graffiti” and “The Goodbye Girl,” a performance for which he received an Oscar. The venue’s executive director didn’t respond immediately to emails Tuesday, and a representative for Dreyfuss could not be reached.

“We deeply regret that Mr. Dreyfuss’s comments during the event were not in line with the values of inclusivity and respect that we uphold at The Cabot. We understand that his remarks were distressing and offensive to many of our community members, and for that, we sincerely apologize,” The Cabot’s statement said.

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

3h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

48m ago

Tick bites, borne illnesses higher than normal in Ontario, data shows
Tick bites, borne illnesses higher than normal in Ontario, data shows

Although peak tick season is only beginning, bites and tick-borne illnesses are already higher than average in the province. Just over 1,100 blacklegged tick sightings have been reported in Ontario,...

2h ago

Damaged overhead equipment knocks out power to section of East York
Damaged overhead equipment knocks out power to section of East York

Power has been restored to several homes and businesses in a section of East York but it isn't expected to be back up for everyone until later on Tuesday. Toronto Hydro said the outage, bounded by O'Connor...

updated

1h ago

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.

16h ago

3:30
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment

U of T is seeking legal action through the courts to evict pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camping out in King College Circle. Shauna Hunt reports

16h ago

1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.

17h ago

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

1:56
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough

Cyclists rallied in the east end to call on the city to get moving on the Danforth-Kingston Complete Street Extension project. Michelle Mackey explains how the project aims to make streets safer and cyclists’ concerns about the timeline.

