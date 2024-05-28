Scotiabank reports $2.09B Q2 profit, down from $2.15B a year earlier

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2024 6:34 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 6:42 am.

TORONTO — The Bank of Nova Scotia reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it set aside more money for loan losses.

The bank says its net income fell to $2.09 billion or $1.57 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, down from $2.15 billion or $1.68 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $8.35 billion, up from $7.91 billion a year earlier.

The bank’s provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $1.01 billion, up from $709 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $1.58 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $1.69 per diluted share a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate had been for a profit of $1.56 per share, according to data provided by LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BNS)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

10h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

52m ago

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

10h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

20h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

10h ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

52m ago

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

10h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

20h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting
Rally held at Jewish elementary school following weekend shooting

Dozens gathered outside of a Jewish elementary school in North York Monday morning as a show of support after shots were fired at the building over the weekend. Erica Natividad reports.

13h ago

3:30
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment
U of T seeks court injunction to shut down pro-Palestinian encampment

U of T is seeking legal action through the courts to evict pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camping out in King College Circle. Shauna Hunt reports

13h ago

1:46
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home
16-year-old boy dead after overnight shooting in Scarborough home

An overnight shooting in Scarborough claims the life of a teenager. Afua Baah has the details about the hunt for a suspect as police investigate the city's latest homicide.

14h ago

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

1:56
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally for safer streets in Scarborough

Cyclists rallied in the east end to call on the city to get moving on the Danforth-Kingston Complete Street Extension project. Michelle Mackey explains how the project aims to make streets safer and cyclists’ concerns about the timeline.

More Videos