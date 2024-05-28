‘Sizwe Banzi is Dead’, ‘Great Comet’ lead Dora Mavor Moore Awards nominations

Actor Tawiah M’Carthy is shown in a handout photo for the play "Sizwe Banzi is Dead.”A play about the struggle for survival in apartheid-era South Africa has garnered a leading seven nominations in the general theatre division at the Dora Mavor Moore Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Soulpepper Theatre Company **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2024 11:19 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 11:26 am.

TORONTO — A play about the struggle for survival in apartheid-era South Africa has garnered a leading seven nominations in the general theatre division at the Dora Mavor Moore Awards.

Nominations for Soulpepper Theatre Company’s “Sizwe Banzi is Dead” include best production, best direction, and a best individual performance nod to actor Amaka Umeh.

Other plays vying for the best production award include Crow Theatre’s “The Master Plan” and “Bad Roads,” Canadian Stage’s “The Inheritance Part 1,” and “Three Sisters,” a co-production from Soulpepper and the Obsidian Theatre Company.

The Musical Stage Company’s “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” leads the musical theatre category with 10 nominations including best production, best ensemble performance and four best individual performance nods.

Soulpepper’s “De Profundis: Oscar Wilde in Jail” and The Musical Stage Company’s “Kelly v. Kelly” are the next leading contenders in musical theatre, with six nominations each.

Mirvish Productions plays are notably absent from this year’s nominations, after the industry giant opted not to renew its membership with the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts – a requirement under Dora Awards’ eligibility criteria — in October 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024

The Canadian Press

