S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2024 11:39 am.

TORONTO — Losses in industrial, utility and financial stocks weighed on the Toronto stock market as Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 85.14 points at 22,288.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 133.96 points at 38,935.63. The S&P 500 index was up 3.22 points at 5,307.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 83.74 points at 17,004.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.33 cents US compared with 73.34 cents US on Monday.

The July crude oil contract traded for US$79.47 per barrel, up US$1.75 from its settlement price Friday, and the July natural gas contract traded for US$2.76 per mmBTU, down a penny from Friday.

The June gold contract was up US$20.60 from its Friday settlement price to trade for US$2,355.10 an ounce, while the July copper contract was up seven cents from Friday at US$4.83 a pound.

Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee
Stolen pickup crashes into tractor trailers, suspects allegedly steal 2nd vehicle to flee

Two lanes of Highway 400 in King Township are closed after a stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes about a kilometre south of Lloydtown-Aurora...

6m ago

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

5h ago

Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect
Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city's St. James Town neighbourhood. Officers were called to the Isabella...

2h ago

Chihuahua found covered in human waste in public washroom at Guelph Lake
Chihuahua found covered in human waste in public washroom at Guelph Lake

A heart-wrenching story about a six-year-old Chihuahua, found abandoned in a public washroom holding tank at Guelph Lake Conservation Area. The Guelph Humane Society (GHS) says the dog is resting comfortably...

54m ago

