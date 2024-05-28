Spain’s prime minister says Cabinet to recognize a Palestinian state as EU rift with Israel widens

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno attends a meeting for talks on the Middle East in Brussels, Sunday, May 26, 2024. The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell insisted Sunday that Israel must abide by the UN top court's rulings and end its offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and, at the same time, questioned the possible involvement of authorities in the settler violence against Palestinians on the West Bank. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2024 2:41 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 2:42 am.

MADRID (AP) — Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the Spanish Cabinet will recognize a Palestinian state at its Tuesday morning meeting as a European Union rift with Israel widens.

Ireland and Norway were also to make official their recognition of a Palestinian state later in the day. While dozens of countries have recognized a Palestinian state, none of the major Western powers has done so.

Sánchez, who announced his country’s decision before parliament last week, has spent months touring European and Middle Eastern countries to garner support for recognition and a cease-fire in Gaza.

Relations between the EU and Israel nosedived Monday, the eve of the diplomatic recognition EU members Ireland and Spain, with Madrid insisting that sanctions should be considered against Israel for its continued deadly attacks in southern Gaza’s city of Rafah.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Spain that its consulate in Jerusalem will not be allowed to help Palestinians.

At the same time, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell threw his weight to support the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor is seeking an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others, including leaders of the Hamas militant group.

Top Stories

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

5h ago

16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday
16-year-old boy dead after shooting in east-end Toronto early Monday

CityNews spoke with a neighbour who described Jamal Abdinasir as a "respectful" and "kind" person who would help him if needed.

5h ago

University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters
University of Toronto seeking injunction to end encampment by pro-Palestinian protesters

The president of the University of Toronto said lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an expedited hearing.

5h ago

$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey
$33M worth of stolen vehicles recovered by Peel police as part of Project Odyssey

Peel Regional Police officers say 369 vehicles were recovered as part of Project Odyssey. They say 16 people have been charged so far.

15h ago

