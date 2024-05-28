Suspect wanted in alleged assault of girl, 16, near St. Clair and Oakwood

Toronto police are looking for a suspect in an alleged assault of a 16-year-old girl in St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue area.

Officers were called to the area just before 1 a.m. for reports of a sexual assault.

It was reported that the victim was approached by the suspect after exiting a bus in the area. Police say the suspect started following the victim before sexually assaulting the 16-year-old girl.

The man is described as 25 to 35 years old, five foot nine to 11 inches, 160 pounds, medium muscular build and short black hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants, black shoes with a white sole and a chain around his neck.

Police have released video of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.