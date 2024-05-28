Tessa Virtue expecting 1st child with Leafs’ Morgan Rielly

One of the most decorated figure skaters in Canadian history is about to start a new chapter of her life: motherhood.

Tessa Virtue and her husband, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, are expecting their first baby. On Tuesday, Virtue shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

The Canadian power couple married last summer.

Virtue, born and raised in London, Ont., is considered one of the greatest figure skaters ever. Virtue and her partner Scott Moir achieved significant success on the Olympic stage, winning the gold medal in ice dance at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and becoming the first North American ice dance team to win Olympic gold.

They followed this up with another gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. Throughout their career, Virtue and Moir also captured three World Championships titles in 2010, 2012, and 2017.

Following their 2018 gold medal win, Virtue and Moir announced their retirement from competitive skating a year later.

Rielly, who hails from Vancouver, was selected 5th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2012 and has played his entire 11-year career in Toronto. The 29-year-old is currently third in all-time games played by a Maple Leafs defenceman (791) behind Tomas Kaberle (878) and Borje Salming (1,099).