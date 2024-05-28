Police ID man fatally shot in Toronto, Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect

Adrian Gordon Jr.
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Adrian Gordon Jr. of Toronto. He's wanted for first-degree murder. His photo has also been released. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 28, 2024 8:47 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2024 8:56 am.

Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city’s St. James Town neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the Isabella and Sherbourne Streets area just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, for reports of a shooting.

One man was located at the back of a building on Huntley Street suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim died from his injuries on Sunday.

He has been identified as 30-year-old Jesse Tubbs of Mississauga. His photo has been released.

Jesse Tubbs, 30, of Mississauga, was shot and critically injured in Toronto on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. He died from his injuries on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Adrian Gordon Jr. of Toronto. He’s wanted for first-degree murder, and his photo has also been released.

Gordon is considered armed, violent, and dangerous. Police said if he’s located not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Area common hot-spot for late-night hangouts, fights: neighbourhood residents

About an hour before the now-fatal shooting, residents told CityNews they heard shouting and arguing in the alleyway and then around midnight, the fighting ramped up again.

The shooting occurred outside a building that provides transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness. Residents staying there informed CityNews that with a harm reduction site nearby, there are not enough supports in place to handle the needs of the neighbourhood.

“Because there are a lot of drugs, this alley here is a kiosk for [them],” explained one resident, who added that since he moved to the building, four people have died in the alley due to a drug overdose.

Data shows that since January, there have been over 170 shootings in Toronto, up 67 per cent year-over-year, and 15 people have died, with another 44 injured.

With files from Shauna Hunt of CityNews

Top Stories

Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024
Here are the CAA's top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2024

A notorious road in Hamilton has claimed the top spot as the worst in the province for 2024, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Aberdeen Avenue was voted the worst road in Ontario...

2h ago

Tick bites, borne illnesses higher than normal in Ontario, data shows
Tick bites, borne illnesses higher than normal in Ontario, data shows

Although peak tick season is only beginning, bites and tick-borne illnesses are already higher than average in the province. Just over 1,100 blacklegged tick sightings have been reported in Ontario,...

52m ago

Power out in East York due to damaged overhead equipment
Power out in East York due to damaged overhead equipment

Many homes and businesses in East York are without power, and it is expected to be back up for everyone by noon on Tuesday. Toronto Hydro says the outage, which is bounded by O'Connor Drive to Danforth...

20m ago

Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school
Toronto police release images of suspect vehicle in shooting at Jewish girls school

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting that targeted an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York early Saturday morning while vowing to increase police patrols at...

11h ago

