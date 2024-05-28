Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old man from Mississauga who died from his injuries after he was shot last week in the city’s St. James Town neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the Isabella and Sherbourne Streets area just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, for reports of a shooting.

One man was located at the back of a building on Huntley Street suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim died from his injuries on Sunday.

He has been identified as 30-year-old Jesse Tubbs of Mississauga. His photo has been released.

Jesse Tubbs, 30, of Mississauga, was shot and critically injured in Toronto on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. He died from his injuries on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Adrian Gordon Jr. of Toronto. He’s wanted for first-degree murder, and his photo has also been released.

Gordon is considered armed, violent, and dangerous. Police said if he’s located not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Area common hot-spot for late-night hangouts, fights: neighbourhood residents

About an hour before the now-fatal shooting, residents told CityNews they heard shouting and arguing in the alleyway and then around midnight, the fighting ramped up again.

The shooting occurred outside a building that provides transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness. Residents staying there informed CityNews that with a harm reduction site nearby, there are not enough supports in place to handle the needs of the neighbourhood.

“Because there are a lot of drugs, this alley here is a kiosk for [them],” explained one resident, who added that since he moved to the building, four people have died in the alley due to a drug overdose.

Data shows that since January, there have been over 170 shootings in Toronto, up 67 per cent year-over-year, and 15 people have died, with another 44 injured.

With files from Shauna Hunt of CityNews